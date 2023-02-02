ABB: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ZURICH (AP) _ ABB Ltd. (ABB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.13 billion.

The Zurich-based company said it had net income of 60 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The industrial automation company posted revenue of $7.82 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.58 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.48 billion, or $1.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $29.45 billion.

ABB shares have increased 16% since the beginning of the year.

