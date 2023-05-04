Sabre: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — Sabre Corp. (SABR) on Thursday reported a loss of $98.9 million in its first quarter.

The Southlake, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 23 cents per share.

The provider of technology services to the travel industry posted revenue of $742.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $727.7 million.

Sabre expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.8 billion to $3 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SABR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SABR