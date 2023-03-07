Pctel: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. (AP) — BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. (AP) — Pctel Inc. (PCTI) on Tuesday reported earnings of $2.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Bloomingdale, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 16 cents per share.

The provider of antennas and services for wireless networks posted revenue of $25.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.9 million, or 15 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $99.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Pctel expects its per-share earnings to range from 5 cents to 7 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $22 million to $23 million for the fiscal first quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCTI