Flyware: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — Flyware Corp. (FLYW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The payments company posted revenue of $94.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $89.1 million, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $82.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Flyware said it expects revenue in the range of $71 million to $75 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $360 million to $370 million.

