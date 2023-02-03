Zimmer: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) _ Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) on Friday reported a loss of $130.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Warsaw, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of 62 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.88 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.83 per share.

The orthopedic device maker posted revenue of $1.83 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.76 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $231.4 million, or $1.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.94 billion.

Zimmer expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.95 to $7.15 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZBH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZBH