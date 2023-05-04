Protagonist Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) on Thursday reported a loss of $33.7 million in its first quarter.

The Newark, California-based company said it had a loss of 67 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 69 cents per share.

