Taro: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAIFA BAY, Israel (AP) _ Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TARO) on Tuesday reported net income of $7.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Haifa Bay, Israel-based company said it had net income of 19 cents.

The drug maker posted revenue of $139.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TARO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TARO