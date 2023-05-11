AP NEWS
    Pineapple Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

    May 11, 2023 GMT

    MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — Pineapple Energy Inc. (PEGY) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its first quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents.

    The broadband network services company posted revenue of $22.1 million in the period.

    Pineapple Energy expects full-year revenue in the range of $80 million to $85 million.

