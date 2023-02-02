Natural Grocers: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) _ Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NGVC) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $4.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lakewood, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 19 cents.

The retailer of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements posted revenue of $280.5 million in the period.

