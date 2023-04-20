Qualtrics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PROVO, Utah (AP) — PROVO, Utah (AP) — Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) on Thursday reported a loss of $259 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Provo, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The developer of application software posted revenue of $409.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $392.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XM