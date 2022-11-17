BrightView: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) _ BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $15.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Blue Bell, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 37 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $723.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $14 million, or 14 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.77 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, BrightView said it expects revenue in the range of $610 million to $640 million.

BrightView shares have decreased 36% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 46% in the last 12 months.

