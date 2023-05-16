Daily Journal: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Daily Journal Corp. (DJCO) on Monday reported net income of $9.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of $6.85. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.49 per share.

The newspaper publisher posted revenue of $16.2 million in the period.

