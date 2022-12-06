Toll Brothers: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) _ Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $640.5 million.

The Fort Washington, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $5.63 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $4.67 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.88 per share.

The home builder posted revenue of $3.71 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.22 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.29 billion, or $10.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.28 billion.

