MongoDB: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MongoDB Inc. (MDB) on Thursday reported a loss of $54.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 77 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 56 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The database platform posted revenue of $368.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $346.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, MongoDB expects its per-share earnings to range from 43 cents to 46 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $388 million to $392 million for the fiscal second quarter.

MongoDB expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.42 to $1.56 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.54 billion.

