Pure Cycle: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WATKINS, Colo. (AP) — WATKINS, Colo. (AP) — Pure Cycle Corp. (PCYO) on Wednesday reported profit of $189,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

The Watkins, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share.

The water and wastewater services company posted revenue of $3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCYO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCYO