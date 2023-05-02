Livent: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Livent Corp. (LTHM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $114.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 60 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The supplier of performance lithium compounds posted revenue of $253.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $242.2 million.

Livent expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.02 billion to $1.13 billion.

