MGM: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — MGM Resorts International (MGM) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $466.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of $1.24. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 44 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The casino and resort operator posted revenue of $3.87 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.51 billion.

