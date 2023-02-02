Cirrus Logic: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $103.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.83. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were $2.40 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.99 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $590.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $538 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Cirrus Logic said it expects revenue in the range of $340 million to $400 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $555.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRUS