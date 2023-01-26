East West Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) _ East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $336.8 million.

The Pasadena, California-based bank said it had earnings of $2.37 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.22 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $826.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $670.4 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $654.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.13 billion, or $7.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.34 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EWBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EWBC