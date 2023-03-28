Biolase: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — Biolase Inc. (BIOL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Forest, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.28.

The maker of dental laser systems posted revenue of $14.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $28.6 million, or $4.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $48.5 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit 40 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $8.73.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BIOL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BIOL