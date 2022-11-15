WalkMe: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) _ WalkMe Ltd. (WKME) on Tuesday reported a loss of $23.1 million in its third quarter.

The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The operator of cloud-based digital adoption platform posted revenue of $63.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, WalkMe said it expects revenue in the range of $62.9 million to $64.9 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $243 million to $245 million.

