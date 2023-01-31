Spotify: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LUXEMBOURG (AP) _ Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $275.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Luxembourg-based company said it had a loss of $1.43.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.28 per share.

The music-streaming service operator posted revenue of $3.23 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.26 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $453.1 million, or $3.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.36 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPOT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPOT