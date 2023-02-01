AP NEWS
    Novartis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

    February 1, 2023 GMT

    BASEL, Switzerland (AP) _ Novartis AG (NVS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.47 billion.

    On a per-share basis, the Basel, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of 68 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.51 per share.

    The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.42 per share.

    The drugmaker posted revenue of $12.69 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.85 billion.

    For the year, the company reported profit of $6.96 billion, or $3.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $50.55 billion.

