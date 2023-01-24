Peoples Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MARIETTA, Ohio (AP) _ Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $26.8 million.

The bank, based in Marietta, Ohio, said it had earnings of 95 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 98 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The financial services and products company posted revenue of $95.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $90.1 million, also topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $101.3 million, or $3.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $333.9 million.

