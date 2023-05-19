Deere: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — Deere & Co. (DE) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $2.86 billion.

The Moline, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $9.65 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.57 per share.

The agricultural equipment manufacturer posted revenue of $17.39 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $16.08 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.84 billion.

