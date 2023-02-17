National HealthCare: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — National HealthCare Corp. (NHC) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $6.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Murfreesboro, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 72 cents per share.

The nursing home and assisted living company posted revenue of $264.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $22.4 million, or $1.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.09 billion.

