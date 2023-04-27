Astrazeneca: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Britain (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Britain (AP) — Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $1.8 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Britain-based company said it had net income of 58 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 96 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical posted revenue of $10.88 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.8 billion.

Astrazeneca shares have climbed nearly 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 13% in the last 12 months.

