    Fluent: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

    May 15, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Fluent, Inc. (FLNT) on Monday reported a loss of $31.9 million in its first quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

    The data and analytics company posted revenue of $77.3 million in the period.

