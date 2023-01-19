American National Bankshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) _ American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $8 million.

The bank, based in Danville, Virginia, said it had earnings of 76 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $30.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $27.9 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $34.4 million, or $3.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $109 million.

American National Bankshares shares have fallen roughly 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 6.5% in the last 12 months.

