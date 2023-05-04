Distribution Solutions: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (DSGR) on Thursday reported net income of $5.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 52 cents per share.

The industrial products and tools maker posted revenue of $348.3 million in the period.

