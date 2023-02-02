Ball: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) _ Ball Corp. (BALL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $55 million.

The Westminster, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The metal packaging company posted revenue of $3.55 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.53 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $719 million, or $2.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $15.35 billion.

Ball shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 39% in the last 12 months.

