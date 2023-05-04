AP NEWS
    Trinseo: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

    May 4, 2023 GMT

    WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Trinseo PLC (TSE) on Thursday reported a loss of $48.9 million in its first quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $1.40. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.01 per share.

    The plastics and latex maker posted revenue of $996.3 million in the period.

