Northrop Grumman: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) _ Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.08 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Falls Church, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $13.46. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $7.50 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.60 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $10.03 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.66 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.9 billion, or $31.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $36.6 billion.

Northrop Grumman expects full-year revenue in the range of $38 billion to $38.4 billion.

