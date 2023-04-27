TAL Education: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — TAL Education Group (TAL) on Thursday reported a loss of $39.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Beijing-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

The education services provider posted revenue of $269 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $135.6 million, or 21 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.02 billion.

