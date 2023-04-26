Atlantic Tele-Network: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — Atlantic Tele-Network Inc. (ATNI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.9 million in its first quarter.

The Beverly, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 30 cents per share.

The provider of telecommunications services posted revenue of $185.8 million in the period.

Atlantic Tele-Network shares have decreased 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $38.40, a drop of 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATNI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATNI