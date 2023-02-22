Sturm Ruger: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHPORT, Conn. (AP) — SOUTHPORT, Conn. (AP) — Sturm Ruger & Co. (RGR) on Wednesday reported net income of $19 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Southport, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.06.

The firearm maker posted revenue of $149.2 million in the period.

