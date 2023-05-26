Canaan: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAIDIAN DISTRICT BEIJING , China (AP) — HAIDIAN DISTRICT BEIJING, China (AP) — Canaan Inc. (CAN) on Friday reported a first-quarter loss of $84.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Haidian District Beijing, China-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 43 cents per share.

The cryptocurrency-mining computer maker posted revenue of $55.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Canaan said it expects revenue in the range of $72 million.

The company’s shares closed at $2.58. A year ago, they were trading at $3.20.

_____

