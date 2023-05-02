CarParts.com: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — CarParts.com, Inc. (PRTS) on Tuesday reported profit of $1.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Torrance, California-based company said it had net income of 2 cents.

The online auto parts retailer posted revenue of $175.5 million in the period.

