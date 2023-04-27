Yandex: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — Yandex NV (YNDX) on Thursday reported profit of $55.5 million in its first quarter.

The Schiphol, Netherlands-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 9 cents per share.

The Russian search engine posted revenue of $2.12 billion in the period.

