ON Semiconductor Corp.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) _ ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $604.3 million.

The Phoenix-based company said it had profit of $1.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.32 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The semiconductor components maker posted revenue of $2.1 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.08 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.9 billion, or $4.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.33 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, ON Semiconductor Corp. expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.02 to $1.14.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.87 billion to $1.97 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

