Genesco: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Genesco Inc. (GCO) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of $1.60 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.59 per share.

The seller of footwear, hats, clothing and accessories posted revenue of $483.3 million in the period.

Genesco expects full-year earnings in the range of $2 to $2.50 per share.

