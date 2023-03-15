Star Equity: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (STRR) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Old Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 14 cents per share.

The diagnostic services and imaging company posted revenue of $32.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $5.3 million, or 48 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $112.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STRR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STRR