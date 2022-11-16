Hillenbrand: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BATESVILLE, Ind. (AP) _ Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $56.8 million.

The Batesville, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 81 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.05 per share.

The diversified industrial company specializing in business-to-business products posted revenue of $749.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $208.9 million, or $2.89 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.94 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Hillenbrand expects its per-share earnings to range from 85 cents to 93 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.10 to $4.50 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.41 billion.

