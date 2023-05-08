Paypal: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Paypal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $795 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.17 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The technology platform and digital payments company posted revenue of $7.04 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.99 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Paypal expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.15 to $1.17.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $4.95 per share.

