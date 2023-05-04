AP NEWS
    Cardiff Oncology: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

    May 4, 2023 GMT

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.2 million in its first quarter.

    The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share.

    The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 23 cents per share.

    The molecular diagnostic company posted revenue of $83,000 in the period.

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRDF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRDF

