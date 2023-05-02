May 2, 2023 GMT
MiMedx: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.7 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Marietta, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents.
The developer of biomaterials made from sterilized human amniotic membrane posted revenue of $71.7 million in the period.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MDXG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MDXG