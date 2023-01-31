Landmark Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) _ Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Manhattan, Kansas-based company said it had net income of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 67 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $17.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $14.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $9.9 million, or $1.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $52.6 million.

