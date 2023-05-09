UniQure: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AMSTERDAM (AP) — AMSTERDAM (AP) — UniQure NV (QURE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $77.2 million in its first quarter.

The Amsterdam-based company said it had a loss of $1.63 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.02 per share.

The human gene therapy company posted revenue of $5.3 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $26.2 million.

