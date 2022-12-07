Thor Industries: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) _ Thor Industries Inc. (THO) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $136.2 million.

The Elkhart, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $2.53 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.09 per share.

The recreational vehicle maker posted revenue of $3.11 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.12 billion.

Thor Industries expects full-year earnings to be $7.40 to $8.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $11.5 billion to $12.5 billion.

