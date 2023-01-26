SAP: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WALLDORF, Germany (AP) _ SAP SE (SAP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $558.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Walldorf, Germany-based company said it had net income of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.02 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.39 per share.

The business software maker posted revenue of $8.61 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.23 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.41 billion, or $2.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $32.53 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAP